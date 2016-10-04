Luke’s Diner from ‘Gilmore Girls’ pops up in Portland

Bleary eyed coffee drinkers shuffling into Coffee By Design can be forgiven for thinking they took the wrong turn and ended up in Stars Hollow, CT Wednesday morning.

To promote the Netflix anniversary series of the popular “Gilmore Girls,” 250 cafes across the country morph into Luke’s Diner for the day. Coffee By Design’s Diamond Street flagship is Maine’s sole pick. So from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, free coffee will be served in Luke’s cups and sleeves. Free coffee, fan or no fan!

Baristas will be clad in Luke’s aprons and hats and “replica decor” from the show will adorn the cafe.

Netflix is putting on the promotion to build anticipation for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a new mini series to be released Nov. 25. Coffee plays a big role in the show and though Lorelai and Rory won’t be gossiping at the mod espresso bar, you can get your fix for the day and bond with the GG cult.

Snapcodes printed on custom coffee cups will unlock a special “Gilmore Girls” filter that users can use for 24 hours. Set your alarms!

