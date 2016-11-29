After 18 years, Portland’s BiBo’s Madd Apple Cafe will close on New Year’s Day

It’s not the flashiest of places, and for that reason BiBo’s Madd Apple Cafe on Forest Avenue draws fans. But after 18 years of fortifying theater lovers, thespians and Portlanders who can recall a time before Eventide Oyster Co. and Duckfat came to town, the dependable downtown spot near Portland Stage is preparing its last act.

In a note titled “The Farewell Tour,” chef/owner Bill Boutwell and his wife Andrea broke the news on Facebook and Twitter Monday: “Greetings Friends and Foes, We are posting to let you know that as of January 1, 2017 Bibo’s Madd Apple Cafe will be no more.”

The restaurateurs, who could not be reached for comment, wrote “we’ve enjoyed the support of loyal patrons and the community writ large. It’s been a good run.”

Citing both exhaustion, gratitude as well as anxiety for what lies ahead, the couple praise “the hungry folks, who have graciously allowed us to feed them.” No James Beards here and zero pretension. Now where can we grab an affordable brunch on a Wednesday?

A farewell dinner is planned Dec. 16 and a New Year’s bash will end its impressive run. BiBo’s Madd Apple Cafe, 23 Forest Ave., Portland.

