Thompson’s Point owner plans two-day music festival for March

Austin, Texas has South by Southwest. Manchester, Tennessee has Bonnaroo and come March, Portland, Maine will have Sunaana.

The two-day festival focused on live music, beer and performing arts is slated for early March. Chris Thompson, the co-owner of Thompson’s Point, is spearheading the festival and has tapped his tenants, like Bissell Brothers and Circus Maine, to partner in the new late-winter event.

Inspired by Airwaves, an annual Iceland music show that takes over the capital Reykjavik in early November, Thompson said Sunaana is part of his plan to make Thompson’s Point a year-round destination.

With 34-foot-high ceilings, the sprawling, 27,000-square-foot, raw, industrial space called Brick South is custom made for a rave. It’s also ideal for trapeze artists. “There is amazing ceiling heights for aerial acrobats,” said Cory Tabino, Circus Maine’s artistic director, who has performed in Cirque Du Soleil and imagines a similar feel for Sunaana. As music fills the room, performers will swing from rafters overhead.

Sunaana (an Inuit word that means “what is it?”) launches the opening of one of Portland’s largest event spaces. The room’s capacity is 2,500 and in late March into April, the new Maine Flower Show will be held here.

The beer lineup is being curated by Bissell Brothers and bands will be booked by The Halo, a recording studio in South Windham.

“The goal is to capture artists on the brink,” said The Halo’s owner Darren Elder, who stopped short of announcing any headliners. He intends to pack the fest with 12 musical groups from all over, including the next Nirvana? “I’m looking for artists whose caliber exceeds their name recognition.”

Thompson intends to make Sunaana an annual event.

“It’s not about having a beer fest that has music, or a music fest that has beer,” said Thompson. “It’s a celebration between community, art, food, music and performance.”

Added Elder, “it will grow and get better. It’s about having an identity all its own and breaking new ground.”

A website will be live soon and ticket sales will follow. Sunaana is scheduled for March 3 and 4.

