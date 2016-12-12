A Portland restaurant is planning to open a Fenway location

The ever-present line at Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland will soon snake all the way to Beantown. The owners of the white-hot Middle Street bivalve joint plan to open a second location on Boylston Street, Boston Magazine reports, near Fenway Park in the newly constructed Van Ness Building.

Co-owners Arlin Smith, Michael Wiley and Andrew Taylor describe Eventide Fenway as a “casual, counter-service” restaurant that will have a “concise and creative seafood menu.”

And a built-in fan base.

Just last week Eventide made Eater’s list of best restaurants in America. The chefs have been shortlisted for James Beard awards, and soon they will compete for oyster greatness with heavy hitters like Island Creek Oyster Bar in nearby Kenmore Square.

Don’t get in line yet mollusk lovers, Eventide Fenway is in the “super early stages” of this expansion, the magazine reported. We hope by the time the Red Sox return to the mound, Eventide will step up to the plate.

Eventide Oyster Co., coming to 1321 Boylston St., Fenway, Boston.