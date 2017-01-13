Portland company creates Tom Brady bag

Football’s Most Valuable Player award won’t be announced before the night before the Super Bowl, but one Portland company is flaunting its support for Tom Terrific now. Sea Bags on Custom House Wharf went big on Brady this week, with their new #12 MVP bag.

Made of recycled sails and displaying Patriot Pride, this roomy tote sure beats a cheesy cap. “They’ve created quite the buzz,” said Melissa Kenison, Sea Bag’s public relations manager, of the red, white and blue satchel that launched Thursday.

“Numbers are our sweet spot— they are the most recognizable part of a sail,” said Kenison. And on the NFL gridiron number 12 = TDs.

Priced from $180 to $220 you might need to be an MVP to score one. But the supersize tote can double as a football carrier, weekend bag or smart vessel for your canine. You can’t deflate this!

How long before Gisele rocks this on the runway of life? Available online now and in Sea Bags stores Monday.