Sisters hope new Asian dessert stand sticks with Portlanders

On the streets of Thailand sweet rice dishes are all the rage. On the streets of Portland, not so much. Until now.

Two fresh-faced newcomers, sisters Ashley and Kelley Dow, are turning out this traditional southeast Asian dessert upstairs in the Public Market House at their new shop Sticky Sweet. Located in the original Granny’s Burrito space, the day-old food stall adds another dose of international flare to the locavore dining hall.

“My fiancé and I spent the last year teaching English in Thailand where we learned how to make the traditional Thai dessert, mango sticky rice, and we fell in love with it,” said Ashley, 30.

Will Portlanders, weaned on ice cream and cake, follow suit?

Coming in three varieties, mango, blueberry and banana, the fruit and bamboo-steamed rice combo is new to most northerners, but these New Hampshire natives are giving it a New England spin. Maple syrup is drizzled on top with a dash of Maine sea salt. Think of this as the updated Indian Pudding. A splash of coconut cream tossed in for good measure brings forth the Thai vibe.

“We knew we wanted to bring this insanely delicious dish to Portland, and that’s exactly what we moved back to New England to do,” said Ashley.

Sticky Sweet is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 28 Monument Square.