New Portland festival celebrating local food scheduled for the summer

Key players on Portland’s thriving food scene are planning a day-long festival this summer to salute the locavore landscape.

The just-announced Portland Food Festival held June 22 at Thompson’s Point will consist of workshops designed by farm-to-table heavies like John Naylor of Rosemont Market. The owners of Fork Food Lab are partnering with the Greater Portland Council of Governments to make the day-long event a reality.

As part of this year’s Maine Startup and Create Week, the new festival will stand on its own as an educational draw uniting farmers, food entrepreneurs, chefs and small food producers looking to scale up.

“This is not in any way for tourists,” said Eric Holstein, Fork Food Lab co-owner. “It’s local, local, local.”

Harvest on the Harbor it is not.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty to nosh on. Holstein said the day will be education focused for industry insiders and at night live bands (booked by Ken Bell of Portland House of Music and Events) set the soundtrack to some serious chowing down.

“At night it will be a food and music fest,” said Holstein, adding that more details will be announced in coming weeks.

“There are so many small food businesses here,” said Holstein. “We want to put more fire behind them.”