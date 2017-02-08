Comedian Lewis Black says Portland brunch spot is best in country

If you thought it was hard to get a seat at Hot Suppa before, forget about it now.

Comedian Lewis Black, in town last weekend for a show at the Merrill Auditorium, singled out the 10-table hole-in-the-wall on Congress Street.





According to WCYY, Black “unabashedly gushed over Portland, including one specific brunch spot.”

The standup genius closed his show by touting Portland‘s food scene and the city’s beauty. But one place was the “very best in the country when it comes to brunch,” he said.

It wasn’t Fore Street, or Central Provisions. The tiny restaurant that could, Hot Suppa on Congress Street, impressed Black, who called the food “a heart attack waiting to happen,” according to the radio station.

“Listen, if you want to die in a week, just eat brunch at Hot Suppa for three straight days and you’ll get your wish,” he said, according to WCYY.

Word is Black ordered an omelet at the Southern scratch kitchen. The wait there on weekends is at least an hour, even in February. No joke.