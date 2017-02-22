Popular midcoast chefs land in Portland

After 25 years in business, Kerry Altiero of Cafe Miranda in Rockland now expands into the Portland market.

A partnership with Cellardoor at The Point means the wired and witty Altiero will be catering events in Bettina Doulton’s posh new event space on Thompson’s Point. Food lovers no longer have to hightail it up Route 1 for a taste of his pan-ethnic cuisine.

The wood-fired chef, whose book “Adventures in Comfort Food” is friendly, approachable and delicious, will teach cooking classes and lay out bites for the tasting room’s Sunday wine pairings ($8 from 1 to 3 p.m.). You could say the former Lobster Chef of the Year is on a roll.

“I’m looking at real estate in Portland for a potential home base,” said Altiero, who almost opened a second restaurant in Biddeford a few years back but the right space didn’t materialize.

By anchoring his catering business in Maine’s largest and foodiest city, Altiero and his mobile wood-fired pizza oven will be motoring through Cumberland and York counties all summer.

“We can do 19 by 36 inch pizza ,cocktail parties for 250, steaks, we are so flexile,” said the chef, whose motto is “because we can.”

Does this mean a Cafe Miranda Two will be opening soon in these parts?

Give him three years.