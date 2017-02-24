Here’s the best bar in Maine, according to Yelp

Vena’s Fizz House, which started out as a mocktail shop in 2013, has soared to the top of the mixology meter. Online review site Yelp just released a list of best bars in every state, according to reviews, and named the Portland venue the best from Kittery to Fort Kent.

We happened to stop into Vena’s this week and found affable owner Steve Corman doing what he does best, talking up bitters. From the Lumbersexual to the Shipwreck, he’s designed each libation to coax out nuanced flavors that tickle the tastebuds without the cloyingly sweet counterpunch. The self-described “bitterest man in the world” is bullish on bitters, an ancient digestive. In fact Corman is releasing his own line of bitters in a few weeks.

This Boothby Square corner bar on Fore Street is now a full-fledged lounge. Even to enter their barware gift shop you must be 21. No doubt, Vena’s is certainly shaking up some divine sips, but Portland is awash in killer cocktails. Business Insider, the site that ran the listicle, didn’t explain Yelp’s methodology (we reached out to Yelp for comment, but did not hear back).

So many cocktaileries have opened in the last few years that it’s easy to overlook gems like the underground tiki bar Rhum, pouring fun and funky Polynesian drinks under its giant palapa bar, and the so-hip-it-hurts Bearded Lady Jewel Box on Congress. (If you can’t find these entrances, you don’t belong in either).

Other’s swear by Sonny’s in Post Office Plaza or the Hunt and Alpine Club, a martini’s splash away. So let’s not let the Yelpers have all the fun. What’s your favorite Maine watering hole? Who should make the list?