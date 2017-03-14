Inside the new Holy Donut in Scarborough

Happy are the people of Scarborough, Saco and OOB. At the end of the month, Portland’s famous Maine potato doughnut dispensary opens its largest shop to date south of the city.

“I hope this becomes the Grand Central of Scarborough,” says Leigh Kellis, standing inside her third doughnut cafe, opening at 398 U.S. Route 1 this spring. “Hopefully we can bring a little soul to this stretch of highway.”

Located at the busy intersection of Haigis Parkway, the feeder route to Interstate 95, it’s hard to imagine a more perfect fit for Scarborough 2.0. Close to the marsh, Anjon’s and Sullivan Tire, this strip is about to get hip.

“We are going to play good music, it will smell good in here and feel good. It’s going in to be a community,” said Kellis, who opened her first Holy Donut on Park Street in 2011 and a second shop on Exchange Street two years later. She moved to Scarborough last year to concentrate on her southern expansion.

This 3,000-square-foot shop, where dough for all locations will be made, is her most ambitious move to date. “I really want to have a good scene for the locals.”

To do that, she has feng shuied this former Tim Horton’s immensely.

Removing formica, knocking out walls and offices, the new scene is “homey, cozy, rustic and natural.” Teal walls accented by reclaimed wood creates a calm, breezy vibe, like a doughnut shop you might find in San Diego.

In this open bakery, customers can watch bakers cut dough by hand, glaze and turn these doughy disks into delicious, Instagram worthy treats. “I love high quality, homemade things and they seem to be a dying art,” said Kellis, whose inventive flavors include dark chocolate sea salt, pomegranate, maple bacon, chai glazed and many more.

To meet the needs of commuters, Holy Donut Three has a drive through, which like the shop, opens at 5 a.m. “You can grab a dozen doughnuts and a latte to go,” she said.

Also new breakfast sandwiches made with cage free eggs, high quality, organic meat served on homemade English muffins are a new switch. “We are upping the options for breakfast sandwiches at all locations,” said Kellis.

But Maine potato doughnuts, residing under the Buddha statue at the doughnut altar, is the top draw. Served with Coffee By Design brew and espresso drinks, with a new side of wifi, means Portland’s coffee culture is percolating south! See you in line.