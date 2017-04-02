You can buy these designer ‘glamping tents’ for $12,500

Forget the scratchy blankets and mildew-y sleeping bags. Glamour camping — or “glamping” — arrives in southern Maine this summer complete with plush, fur throws.

With all the trappings of a five-star resort, Sandy Pines Campground, near Goose Rocks Beach on Route 9 in Kennebunkport, is far from roughing it.

Boston Magazine published a piece on the deluxe recreation park this week, where designer tents can be rented for $149 a night or (why stop there?) purchased for $12,500.

“There’s no sleeping on the ground — they come professionally decorated and fully furnished, and offer private bathrooms,” the magazine reports.

Local luxe hotelier Tim Harrington, behind Hidden Pond and The Tides Beach Club, and partner Debra Lennon have sunk enough cash into the “glamping” concept that Kennebunkport may never be the same.

According to the magazine, they’ve hired 12 designers to dream up a dozen “one-of-a-kind tents.” That means, “540 square feet of airy, rustic comfort.” Glampers can sleep under a birch canopy bed enveloped in mosquito netting and retreat in lounge-y spaces with cowhide lamps and “accessories like lanterns, a coat tree, and a bedside table.” Can WiFi, a wood butler or a barista be far behind? Time will tell.

Secure your summer glamping HQ by the sea on June 23 when these “safari-style tents” open to the public.