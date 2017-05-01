Eventide Oyster Co. chefs win James Beard Award

Returning to Chicago as nominees for the third time, Portland’s Eventide Oyster Co. at last nabbed a James Beard Award Monday night. Co-chefs and co-owners Andrew Taylor and Mike Wiley took to the podium during the swank ceremony to be crowned best chefs Northeast.

They gave a shoutout to co-owner and general manger Arlin Smith, calling the award “33 percent yours,” said a nervous Taylor, who also mentioned his kids Lincoln and Oliver.

Wiley signaled the “amazing crews back in Portland, Maine at Eventide Oysters, Hugos and Honey Paw,” the trifecta the trio own under the Big Tree Hospitality Group. This is the first time in years a Maine chef has received a Beard, the equivalent to the Academy Awards of fine dining.

Allagash Brewing Co. owner Rob Tod, was also up for a James Beard, but lost out to Dogfish Head’s CEO Sam Calagione, named the country’s most outstanding beer professional. He mentioned Tod in his speech, calling him “my brother in beer.”