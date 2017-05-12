Beer Camp returns to Portland in June

Day camp is for sissies. Right? Not when the organizers are Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and the main activity is drinking beer. For the second time since 2014, Beer Camp, billed as America’s largest craft beer festival, comes to Portland June 3 and it could very well rock your summer.

Held in eight cities across the country, every single brewery in America is invited to pour their signature brews. Besides Portland, Beer Camp makes stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Austin, Long Beach and Seattle this year.

So instead of archery or tennis, Beer Camp Portland at Thompson’s Point offers a taste of hundreds of craft beers, the city’s best food trucks, and music from local tunesmiths like Spencer Albee and Chris Ross & The North. Activities we can all get behind.

The list of brewers pouring in Portland keeps growing. Highlights include Aeronaut Brewing Co., Boothbay Craft Brewery, Knee Deep Brewing Company, Sixpoint Brewery, Two Roads Brewing Company and from our friends in Vermont — Von Trapp Brewing! How do you solve a problem like that? Easy.

Locally, Banded Horn, Rising Tide and Allagash serves up the suds too.

Tickets are $40 to $75 and can be purchased here.

Cheers all.